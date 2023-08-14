Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Up 7.1%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.75. 225,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 434,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSTL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $504.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $1,019,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Ellen Goldberg bought 4,800 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $69,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,065 shares in the company, valued at $130,354.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 50,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $1,019,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,662 shares of company stock worth $1,193,104. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 561.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

