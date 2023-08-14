CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.63

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.63 and last traded at $55.62, with a volume of 147658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.77.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.37 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,844.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 4,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $245,550.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,139.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,844.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,392 shares of company stock worth $2,255,802. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter worth $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CBIZ by 56.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CBIZ by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CBIZ by 136.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

