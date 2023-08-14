CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given New C$74.00 Price Target at CIBC

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE CCL.B traded down C$0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching C$61.24. The company had a trading volume of 125,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,058. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$57.16 and a 12-month high of C$71.58. The stock has a market cap of C$10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$63.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.52.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

