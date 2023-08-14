CD Private Equity Fund II (ASX:CD2) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.20

CD Private Equity Fund II (ASX:CD2 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from CD Private Equity Fund II’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

CD Private Equity Fund II Price Performance

About CD Private Equity Fund II

(Get Free Report)

CD Private Equity Fund II is a co-sponsored fund of Cordish Private Ventures LLC and Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services Pty Ltd., Investment Arm. It specializes in fund of fund investments. It targets investing in small-to-mid-market private investment funds and unlisted opportunities in United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CD Private Equity Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Private Equity Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.