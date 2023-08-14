Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Director Sells $701,000.00 in Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) Director Alexandre Ruberti sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,826.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CELH traded up $7.94 on Monday, reaching $183.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,601. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.24 and a 200-day moving average of $116.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.81 and a beta of 1.82. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $183.06.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. Celsius’s revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Celsius by 52.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

