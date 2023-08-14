Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Down 17.2% in July

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 759,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:CELU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 491,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,510. Celularity has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Celularity had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 81.64%. The company had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celularity will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Celularity by 28.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Celularity during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Celularity by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Celularity during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Celularity during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

