Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Down 17.2% in July

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 759,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Celularity Price Performance
NASDAQ:CELU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 491,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,510. Celularity has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Celularity had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 81.64%. The company had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celularity will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Celularity
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.
