CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on September 14th

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Shares of CNP opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

