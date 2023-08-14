Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up to $6.67

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $6.87. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 6,129 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNTA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.95 and a quick ratio of 12.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $28,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,643.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,232,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,927 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Recommended Stories

