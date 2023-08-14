Centurion (CNT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $197.17

Centurion (CNT) traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Centurion has traded up 1,191.5% against the U.S. dollar. Centurion has a market capitalization of $249.28 million and $197.17 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centurion coin can now be bought for $3.21 or 0.00010916 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centurion Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 2.35569605 USD and is up 263.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $106.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

