Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Trading 3.5% Higher

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 212,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,172,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CERT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Certara Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.04 million. Certara had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $411,691.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 157.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,466,000 after purchasing an additional 626,267 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 0.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,073,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,801,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,129,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 7.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,147,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,533,000 after purchasing an additional 270,068 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

