CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.25. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CES Energy Solutions traded as high as C$3.27 and last traded at C$3.27, with a volume of 895873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.21.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$4.40 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 13,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$32,930.84. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$831.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.51.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$557.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$555.08 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.13%. On average, analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.4898649 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

