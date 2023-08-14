Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Short Interest Update

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chain Bridge I

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the second quarter worth approximately $936,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Chain Bridge I by 6.9% during the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 25,884 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the second quarter worth approximately $4,204,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the second quarter valued at $454,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chain Bridge I Price Performance

CBRG remained flat at $10.59 during trading on Monday. Chain Bridge I has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

