Chain (XCN) One Day Volume Tops $1.08 Million

Chain (XCN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Chain has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chain has a total market capitalization of $24.90 million and $1.08 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chain Token Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,149,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,991,806,898 tokens. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

