Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CAO Michael Gunnar Knell Sells 1,471 Shares

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total value of $318,530.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CRL traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.90. 340,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 50,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,112 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 190.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

