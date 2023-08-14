Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.80.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $214.46 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $181.22 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
