Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $214.46 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $181.22 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

