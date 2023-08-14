Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at CIBC

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 2.4 %

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 320,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,419. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.21. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$7.58 and a 12 month high of C$11.12.

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.