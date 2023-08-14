Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at CIBC

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 2.4 %
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.