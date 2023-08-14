Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,763 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.17.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $164.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $306.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.21. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

