Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Decreased by Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.3% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after buying an additional 6,133,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 17,439.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.17.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,303,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,222. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.