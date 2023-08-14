China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Short Interest Update

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,172,700 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 1,860,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,103.9 days.

China MeiDong Auto Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMEIF remained flat at $1.18 during trading hours on Monday. China MeiDong Auto has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China MeiDong Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

China MeiDong Auto Company Profile

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services.

Featured Articles

