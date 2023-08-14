China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,603,200 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 4,262,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36,032.0 days.
CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 during trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. China Pacific Insurance has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $2.88.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.
