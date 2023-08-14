Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $8.11

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.11, but opened at $8.33. Chindata Group shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 537,015 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Chindata Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Chindata Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chindata Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 37,828 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,351,000 after buying an additional 136,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Articles

