Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,846.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,034.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,858.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.30 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,332 shares of company stock worth $6,830,885 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

