Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Director Michael G. Atieh Sells 750 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) Director Michael G. Atieh sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $156,292.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,247.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,680. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 142,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

