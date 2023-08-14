Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the July 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Churchill Capital Corp V Stock Down 0.1 %
CCV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.32. 2,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,017. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. Churchill Capital Corp V has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.00.
Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp V
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter worth $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the third quarter worth $123,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp V by 31.6% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp V by 238.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. 54.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Churchill Capital Corp V Company Profile
Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp.
