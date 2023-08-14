CIBC Boosts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$114.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$99.00 to C$114.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PBH. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$121.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$117.75.

Premium Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$112.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$105.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06. The firm has a market cap of C$5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$77.36 and a 52-week high of C$113.60.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 2.31%. Equities analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 4.8148643 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

