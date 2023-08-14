CIBC Trims Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Target Price to C$29.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.91% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.36.
Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$117.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.14 million. Park Lawn had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 6.47%. Research analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.2663372 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.
