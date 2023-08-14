CIBC Trims Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Target Price to C$29.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.36.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLC

Park Lawn Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PLC traded down C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$22.85. 96,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,706. The stock has a market cap of C$782.16 million, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.85. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$20.64 and a 12 month high of C$30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$117.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.14 million. Park Lawn had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 6.47%. Research analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.2663372 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.