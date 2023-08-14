Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $117.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $107.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average is $107.63.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

