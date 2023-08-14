Circle Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,537 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 45,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,160. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

