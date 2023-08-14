Circle Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Circle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,595 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Oracle by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,431,120,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.84. The company had a trading volume of 930,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.59 and its 200-day moving average is $101.08. The company has a market capitalization of $311.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

