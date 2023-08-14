Circle Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

View Our Latest Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded down $2.80 on Monday, hitting $127.14. 221,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,293. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day moving average is $132.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.