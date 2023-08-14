Circle Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

PAVE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,810 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

