Circle Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 0.8% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,170,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,785,000 after acquiring an additional 91,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,250,000 after acquiring an additional 260,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,899,000 after acquiring an additional 110,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.39. 407,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $203.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. Wedbush increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.53.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

