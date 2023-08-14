Circle Wealth Management LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,419.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 20,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.61. 1,235,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,029,999. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.99. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $95.14.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.