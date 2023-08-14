Circle Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ASB Consultores LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,810 shares of company stock worth $9,855,860. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ MU traded up $2.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,187,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,206,099. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

