Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.7% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Broadmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $33,200,000. Valence8 US LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 186.2% in the first quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 61,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,699,000 after acquiring an additional 39,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 27.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 29,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $367.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,815,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,165,375. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.34. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

