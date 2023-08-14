Circle Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $44,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,064.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,804 shares of company stock worth $14,149,774 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.95.

MGM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 621,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,888. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

