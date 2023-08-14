Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,638 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.92. 1,663,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,331,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.