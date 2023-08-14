Citigroup Trims BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price to $57.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BL. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of BL stock opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 96,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 772.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

