Citizens Business Bank Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Citizens Business Bank lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,967 shares of company stock worth $108,143,382. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.54 on Monday, hitting $398.52. 439,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,620. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $405.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.