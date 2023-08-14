Citizens Business Bank Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Citizens Business Bank lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,967 shares of company stock worth $108,143,382. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Price Performance
Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.54 on Monday, hitting $398.52. 439,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,620. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $405.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Featured Articles
