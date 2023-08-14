Citizens Business Bank Has $617,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Citizens Business Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after buying an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after buying an additional 175,871 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,259,000 after buying an additional 1,201,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $449.48. The company had a trading volume of 988,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,219. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $445.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $347.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

