Citizens Business Bank Reduces Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Citizens Business Bank cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.2% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 41,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 148.7% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 172,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 103,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 45.8% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,923,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,618,561.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,521 shares of company stock worth $12,035,275 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.46. 5,419,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,782,266. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

