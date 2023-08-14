Citizens Business Bank Sells 1,797 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Citizens Business Bank reduced its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Seagen makes up 1.4% of Citizens Business Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Price Performance

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,607. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $207.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $3,369,150. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGEN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

