Citizens Business Bank Sells 275 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Citizens Business Bank reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $13.89 on Monday, reaching $843.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,121. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $867.20 and a 200-day moving average of $716.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.