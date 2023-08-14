Citizens Business Bank Sells 3,202 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Citizens Business Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up approximately 2.1% of Citizens Business Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.91.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.0 %

PWR stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.18. 119,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.25 and a 1 year high of $206.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

