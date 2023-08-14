Citizens Business Bank Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Citizens Business Bank lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.87. 2,089,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,117,939. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.48 and its 200-day moving average is $120.12. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $152.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.26.
Read Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.