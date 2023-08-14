Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Trading 4.5% Higher

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43. 1,179,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,007,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Clarivate from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.97 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 159.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,225,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,404,000 after acquiring an additional 412,826 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018,679 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in Clarivate by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 18,240,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,344 shares in the last quarter. Exor N.V. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,994,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clarivate by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,481,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

