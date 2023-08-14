Clearfield’s (CLFD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut Clearfield from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.43.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clearfield

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90. The firm has a market cap of $618.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.82 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearfield will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Clearfield by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Clearfield by 54.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.