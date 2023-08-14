CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 26242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

CMC Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14.

About CMC Metals

(Get Free Report)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and the Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.