CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Update

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 2,005.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 213,365 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 100.0% during the first quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 400,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 200,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 110,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 95,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 81,220 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCNE shares. TheStreet downgraded CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CNB Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CCNE traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 35,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,656. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $398.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

