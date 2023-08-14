CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.8 %

NASDAQ CNSP traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $1.79. 199,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,058. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

